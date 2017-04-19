Casting Call for 4/19 – 26 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Hughes Casting
“AUDITIONS for ALL NEW – Showtime at the Apollo”
* Seeking: Singers, Dancers, Comedians, Magicians, and ALL types of Variety Acts.
* Adults & Kids of all ages are encouraged to register.
* To Pre-Book & receive more specific & detailed information about the audition, email your talent & contact info to: Showtimeauditionsatl@gmail.com
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Seeking Tough Females)
* Women w/Military Experience and/or Tactical Training (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs
* Please list any and all experience in your submission – Example: 6yrs Army
* ALSO: Female Bodybuilder, Athletically built Women…even “Fight Club” members
* MUST have open availability….June 19th – Sept 27th
* Put “TYLER” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)
* Seeking: A CORE group of Black Women to portray “Mothers” 26 – 36yrs
* Slender Frames w/Darker Skin and Natural Hair (NO weaves, braids, modern cuts, etc.)
* If you have 70’s Style Clothing wear them in your pictures w/little makeup
* Put “MOTHER” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)
* Seeking: Caucasian Females (who pass for teenagers) to ride on a “Beauty Pageant Float”
* Natural Hair (NO extensions, coloring, etc) 18 – 21yrs
* If you have 70’s Style Clothing wear them in your pictures w/little makeup
* Put “YAAASS QUEEN” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Seeking: Hispanic Children (5–12yr) & Biracial//Hispanic NEWBORNS
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply NOW to be a Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: April – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Women w/Long Hair comfortable wearing a 2 piece Bathing Suit. 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES – 1950’s scene)
* Caucasian Males/Females (MS, HS, & College ages) willing to get a 1950’s haircut
* Put “1950’s” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women – Real Skateboarders and Goth types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Skateboarder, or Goth” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Show)
* Younger Men/Women Business Types…NO one–side shaved Haircuts (It’s the 80’s)
* All Ethnicities….21 – 40yrs
* ALSO: Vehicles from 1990 – 1993
* Put “Business Type, or 90’s Vehicle” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“LORE” (Amazon) LoreExtras@gmail.com
* Caucasian Men in Great Shape that could pass for a man late 1500’s Germany.
* Long hair & Facial hair….21 – 40yrs
* Put “1500’s German Man” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: All Ethnicities of “KIDS & TEENS” 14 – 19yrs
* MUST be available for fitting later this week.
* Put “LEAGUE KID” in subject line