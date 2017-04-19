Casting Call for 4/19 – 26 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Hughes Casting

“AUDITIONS for ALL NEW – Showtime at the Apollo”

* Seeking: Singers, Dancers, Comedians, Magicians, and ALL types of Variety Acts.

* Adults & Kids of all ages are encouraged to register.

* To Pre-Book & receive more specific & detailed information about the audition, email your talent & contact info to: Showtimeauditionsatl@gmail.com

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking Tough Females)

* Women w/Military Experience and/or Tactical Training (All Ethnicities) 18 – 40yrs

* Please list any and all experience in your submission – Example: 6yrs Army

* ALSO: Female Bodybuilder, Athletically built Women…even “Fight Club” members

* MUST have open availability….June 19th – Sept 27th

* Put “TYLER” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)

* Seeking: A CORE group of Black Women to portray “Mothers” 26 – 36yrs

* Slender Frames w/Darker Skin and Natural Hair (NO weaves, braids, modern cuts, etc.)

* If you have 70’s Style Clothing wear them in your pictures w/little makeup

* Put “MOTHER” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)

* Seeking: Caucasian Females (who pass for teenagers) to ride on a “Beauty Pageant Float”

* Natural Hair (NO extensions, coloring, etc) 18 – 21yrs

* If you have 70’s Style Clothing wear them in your pictures w/little makeup

* Put “YAAASS QUEEN” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Seeking: Hispanic Children (5–12yr) & Biracial//Hispanic NEWBORNS

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply NOW to be a Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: April – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Women w/Long Hair comfortable wearing a 2 piece Bathing Suit. 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – 1950’s scene)

* Caucasian Males/Females (MS, HS, & College ages) willing to get a 1950’s haircut

* Put “1950’s” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women – Real Skateboarders and Goth types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Skateboarder, or Goth” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Show)

* Younger Men/Women Business Types…NO one–side shaved Haircuts (It’s the 80’s)

* All Ethnicities….21 – 40yrs

* ALSO: Vehicles from 1990 – 1993

* Put “Business Type, or 90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“LORE” (Amazon) LoreExtras@gmail.com

* Caucasian Men in Great Shape that could pass for a man late 1500’s Germany.

* Long hair & Facial hair….21 – 40yrs

* Put “1500’s German Man” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: All Ethnicities of “KIDS & TEENS” 14 – 19yrs

* MUST be available for fitting later this week.

* Put “LEAGUE KID” in subject line