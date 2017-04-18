Tyler, the Creator Composed Bill Nye’s New Theme Song

By Hayden Wright

Bill Nye Saves the World is the Science Guy’s latest series and Netflix recruited Tyler, the Creator to give Bill’s old theme song an update for 2017. The Odd Future alum raps Bill Nye’s name over some title credits that will blow your mind with science, nostalgia and the snowballing threat of climate change. Nye tweeted the audio to promote the show, which debuts Friday on the streaming network.

He also shared a brief conversation with Tyler where they bond over Nye’s 90s series.

“It would come on Saturday morning before the cartoons,” Tyler recalls. “My favorite part was the location. It was always like, this random—you never really knew where the wall ended.”

“That was the whole idea: The world is the laboratory, we’re having the coolest time because we’re in the world,” said Nye.

Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! @TylerTheCreator drops the beat on our theme song. https://t.co/jxw0WzFnEL —

Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 17, 2017