About That Drake And Carmelo Anthony Baby News…Trending Topics

Just hours ago in The Ryan Report The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith was discussing the separation of Carmelo and La La Anthony after seven years of marriage – now we may already know the reason behind it.

“The rumor is Melo was messing around with a woman who now claims she’s [six and a half months] pregnant with his baby,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics.

Those ALWAYS-available sources on both the NBA player and the actress/author’s sides say “the marriage has been rocky for a while,” Tigger continued.

“So far, neither side has filed divorce papers but we’re told it’s not a good look; not a good chance of reconciliation. Sorry to hear that.”

Judging by what Layla Lace/Laquana Gayson has posted on Instagram, Drake wasn’t too happy either when she told him she was pregnant with his child. And she hasn’t heard from him since.

So her story goes, she was flown out to London to see the hip-hop superstar in March and gave him the news a month later. “That’s when she says he went ghost,” said Tigger.

“I had to remind myself that this man was once an actor,” the Instagram favorite posted, along with text exchanges and positive pregnancy test results.

“So why did I fall for this [expletive]?!”