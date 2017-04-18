Say It Ain’t So, Melo And La La: The Ryan Report

This morning’s Ryan Report weighs especially hard on Ryan Cameron, as it involves a longtime friend.

After seven years of marriage, NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and TV personality/author La La have split. “They’re saying the separation is amicable,” Ryan noted.

But there’s the whispers. “TMZ is saying that the basketball career has something to do with the break-up,” Ryan continued. (Not only did the Knicks lose 51 games this past season, it didn’t help when Knicks President Phil Jackson offered that “we have not been able to win with him on the court.”)

Then, Wanda literally whispered, “somebody said there’s an outside baby.”

Whatever the reason, “I’ve been knowing La La for many, many years,” said Ryan, who once worked at the same radio station with her. “I wish La La and Carmelo the best. I hate it. I hate it for them.”