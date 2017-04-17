Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith Want to Send You on an Adventure Beyond Belief!

April 17, 2017 12:00 AM

disney flippers Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith Want to Send You on an Adventure Beyond Belief!

Keep listening to the RCMS to find out how you can be our grand prize winner! 

Summertime excitement awaits your family across all four Walt Disney World® Theme Parks. There’s the newest and most magical Disney fireworks show ever, Happily Ever After, at Magic Kingdom® Park. And there are unforgettable attractions like Frozen Ever After at Epcot® and Toy Story Mania!® at Disney’s Hollywood Studios®. Plus, prepare to go to an entirely new world. A world beyond belief at Pandora—The World of Avatar! Beginning May 27 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, you’ll fly on the back of a banshee, navigate a mystical river, hike underneath floating mountains and more. There’s no better time than summertime to visit Walt Disney World® Resort—and no better time than now for your chance to win a vacation to do just that!

