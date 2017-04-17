‘Mary J Blige Obviously Was Not Having A Good Easter Sunday’: The Ryan Report

April 17, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Apparently her estranged husband’s request of $110,000 in monthly spousal support, $5000 a month for his parents, $4900 to take care of his children from a previous relationship, $1200 in food – oh, and $60,000 to pay the rent he owes on several properties – all finally added up to way too much for R&B superstar Mary J. Blige.

And – as Ryan Cameron put it – “at 1 a.m. Easter Sunday THIS was the egg she dropped: ‘[Expletive] Kendu Isaacs – I hate him and his whole family.’ ”

“What does she want to do, not pay him anything?! He’s been in her life.
They’ve been married. He’s helped her career,” Wanda Smith interjected in today’s Ryan Report.

“You’ve got to be sweet to that person until you get their butt up out of there,” she continued. “You can’t be disrespectful now.”

