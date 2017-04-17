Kylie And Kendall’s Couplings At Coachella: Trending Topics

So, Kendall Jenner surfaced from that whole Pepsi thing this past weekend at Coachella apparently unscathed – and reportedly with A$AP Rocky.

Her sister Kylie‘s rumored ex was one of the many other notables in attendance and/or on stage – but it wasn’t Tyga she was spotted with, rather Travis Scott.

“That family loooves some black folk, huh?!” Big Tigger noted in today’s Trending Topics. “I’m just saying, don’t get mad at me. They keep dating them all!”

Other surprising sights and sounds during Weekend One of the Music And Arts Festival were Drake appearing during Future‘s set and an actually worthwhile Lauryn Hill during DJ Snake’s. 2 Chainz, French Montana, Rick Ross, Wale, Swae Lee and A$AP Ferg all DJ Khaled – with Sylvester Stallone in the front row.

“And Migos performed four times!” Tigger added. “They were not scheduled to be there at all.”

(Guess the festival managed OK after the expecting Beyonce dropped out.)