I-75/85 Atlanta Reopens After Crash And Chemical Spill

As if commuters aren’t already stressed by the closure of I-85 because of the March 30th bridge collapse, Monday morning’s closure of 75/85 in Midtown meant more changing routes. Authorities say that a tractor trailer was involved in an accident with an SUV. The big rig toppled over spilling its contents, 150 gallons of Benzoyl Chloride, an industrial chemical which officials say did not pose any harm to businesses in the area. It is used for dyes.



Both sides of the interstate was closed down from 3:30am to 6:30am following the accident on the northbound side near 10th Street.Those involved in the accident are said to have suffered only minor injuries and were being treated at a local hospital.