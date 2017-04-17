RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

I-75/85 Atlanta Reopens After Crash And Chemical Spill

April 17, 2017 10:11 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: ATLANTA GA, benzxoyl chloride, Chemical Spill, Interstate 85, Maria Boynton

As if commuters aren’t already stressed by the closure of I-85 because of the March 30th bridge collapse, Monday morning’s closure of 75/85 in Midtown meant more changing routes. Authorities say that a tractor trailer was involved in an accident with an SUV. The big rig toppled over spilling its contents, 150 gallons of Benzoyl Chloride, an industrial chemical which officials say did not pose any harm to businesses in the area. It is used for dyes.

20170417 0927471 I 75/85 Atlanta Reopens After Crash And Chemical Spill

Traffic along I-75/85 southbound was also affected by the crash and spill on the northbound side of the interstate in midtown Atlanta. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)


Both sides of the interstate was closed down from 3:30am to 6:30am following the accident on the northbound side near 10th Street.
20170417 0928401 I 75/85 Atlanta Reopens After Crash And Chemical Spill

The crash and chemical spill on I-75/85 on the downtown connector affected both sides of the corridor. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)


Those involved in the accident are said to have suffered only minor injuries and were being treated at a local hospital.

