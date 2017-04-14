Wanda Smith To Wendy Williams: ‘She Done Snapped On The Wrong One’

Call it a Throwback Thursday moment The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith was still talking about Friday.

“When Wendy [Williams] had a radio show she was known for the clapback and just calling people out and saying different things,” Ryan explained in today’s Ryan Report. “And a lot of people were very, very mad at Wendy about some of the stuff she said on the radio.”

Well, yesterday on her daytime television show Williams said this: “Tyrese, you never say anything bad about men. You’re always talking bad about women.”

Related: Tyrese Delivers Sexist Rant about ‘Promiscuous’ Women’ with ‘No Standards’

Then the kicker: “Well, he likes men.”

“THE LOOK on the people in the audience’s faces [when Williams said that]!” Ryan noted. “Is she trying to call Tyrese gay?”

If she is, he thinks it’s laughable. Wanda talked to the actor-singer after the show aired, and “he just said this is comedy to him.”

“I said, ‘I don’t care what it is, you better snap back on her [expletive]!” Wanda added. “She done snapped on the wrong one!”