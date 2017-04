By Abby Hassler

Gucci Mane dropped a remix of his 2016 hit “Both,” featuring a new verse from Lil Wayne. In the new version, Wayne starts off the track before Drake comes in with the hook.

The original single comes off of Mane’s 10th studio album, East Atlanta Santa.Mane’s next album, Drop Top Wizop, will come out later this year, reports The Fader.

Listen to the remix here.