GET FIT. BE HEALTHY. CLOCK-IN

Get one step closer to summertime fine with V-103 and Vibe Ride!! Kick off your fitness journey with a FREE 45-minute indoor cycling session guaranteed to make you bust a sweat! And since we’re about that life.. that Fit life that is.. Everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to win a pair of passes to the Three Rivers Paddle and Tent Revival May 12-14 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy! CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED. REGISTER TODAY. Click “SIGN UP” next to the V-103 class on April 25th from 6pm-6:45pm, and enter promo code “V103” to ride for free. Must pre-register to be admitted to class!

www.TheVibeRide.com

Free parking in attached garage. Enter the garage on 8th St or Peachtree Pl NW

www.GeorgiaConservancy.org