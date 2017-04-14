GET FIT. BE HEALTHY. CLOCK-IN

THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

April 14, 2017 3:26 PM
Get one step closer to summertime fine with V-103  and Vibe Ride!! Kick off your fitness journey with a FREE 45-minute indoor cycling session guaranteed to make you bust a sweat!  And since we’re about that life.. that Fit life that is.. Everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to win a pair of passes to the Three Rivers Paddle and Tent Revival May 12-14 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy!  CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED. REGISTER TODAY. Click “SIGN UP” next to the V-103 class on April 25th from 6pm-6:45pm, and enter promo code “V103” to ride for free. Must pre-register to be admitted to class!

Free parking in attached garage. Enter the garage on 8th St or Peachtree Pl NW

