THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Gwinnett County Officer Caught On Video Stomping Suspect Fired

April 13, 2017 5:17 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: demetrius hollins, gwinnett county police, Maria Boynton, ronald mcdonald

(Video Credit: Kent Jones)

A Gwinnett County police officer has been fired less than 24 hours after he was captured on video stomping a handcuffed man in the head.

mcdonald robert 4153x2599 e1492109652473 Gwinnett County Officer Caught On Video Stomping Suspect Fired

Now former-Gwinnett County Police Officer Ronald McDonald was let go after he was seen on video stomping a man in the head. (Photo from Gwinnett County Police.)

The officer is identified as Ronald McDonald, a three-year veteran of the force. The encounter, which has gone viral on social media, was between McDonald, another officer, and a man identified as 21-year-old Demetrius Bryan Hollins of Lawrenceville.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Initially, one officer is seen handcuffing and searching Hollins’ pockets. Hollins is on the ground and on his stomach. Shortly thereafter, Officer McDonald bolts toward Hollins and stomps him in the head.

demetriushollins 616x386 e1492110016148 Gwinnett County Officer Caught On Video Stomping Suspect Fired

Demetrius Hollins had been stopped by police in the Lawrenceville area when he was stomped in the head by an officer. Hollins was handcuffed and on his stomach when he was struck. (Photo from the Gwinnett County Police Department)

The officers are white. The man in cuffs on the video is black, and had apparently been pulled over for a traffic violation. Reports indicate that Demetrius Bryan Hollins was booked on charges including obstruction of a police officer, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to signal, operating a vehicle with suspended or revoked registration, and several other traffic violations.

In a statement, the Gwinnett County Police Department said, “We have also launched a criminal investigation that will ultimately be sent to the District Attorney’s Office. What happened yesterday was clearly outside of state law and department policy. We do not tolerate actions that are not consistent with our core values or state law.”

The Georgia NAACP calls the video “disgusting”. In a statement, President Francys Johnson said, “I am disgusted by the intolerable conduct of the Gwinnett County police officer who kicked Demetrius Bryan Hollins, 21, in the head as he was lying on the ground during a traffic stop. Unfortunately, this conduct is par for the course in too many agencies charged with the duty of serving and protecting the public.”

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live