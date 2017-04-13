RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

I-85 Fire Suspect Gets High Powered Legal Team As Bridge Repair Work Continues

April 13, 2017 12:19 PM By Maria Boynton
Mawuli Davis, Gerald Griggs, Tiffany Roberts, Lawrence Zimmerman, and Gary Spencer, according to court records, are the 5 lawyers volunteering to represent the man accused of starting the fire that caused a chunk of Interstate 85 in Atlanta to collapse. Basil Eleby, who was reportedly homeless at the time, is charged with felony arson and criminal damage to property in the first degree in the March 30 blaze. But, critics say the City of Atlanta and the state Department of Transportation are also to blame because of the flammable materials they’d stored below the bridge for years. If convicted, Eleby faces 25 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.

Tiffany Roberts (l), and Gerald Griggs are also members of I-85 fire suspect Basil Eleby’s defense team. (Credit: Maria Boynton/Local)

As work continues to repair the roadway, the Georgia Department of Transportation is offering incentives to contractors to get the project finished ahead of deadline. Mid-June is the anticipated date for the work to be done, but a $3 million dollar bonus is being used to encourage contractors to push for an earlier finish. If the work to repair the I-85 bridge is done by May 25th, they’d get a bonus of one-and-a-half-million dollars.

