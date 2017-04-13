Charlie Murphy, Remembered: The Ryan Report

April 13, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: charlie murphy, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Charlie Murphy‘s passing yesterday not only shocked the casual fans who knew him through his film, TV and stand-up work, but apparently those who worked alongside the 57-year-old recently.

As Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report,  his castmates on “Power” (on which Murphy portrays a security guard) claimed “he hid his battle with leukemia from everybody except his close family and friends.”

Related: Artists React to Charlie Murphy’s Passing

“They say they never even had any idea that he was sick. He told nobody on the set and put in work like everybody else.

“And they’re saying even the family members who knew he was struggling were shocked when he died,” Ryan continued. “They did not know that the situation was that desperate.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live