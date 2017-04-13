Charlie Murphy, Remembered: The Ryan Report

Charlie Murphy‘s passing yesterday not only shocked the casual fans who knew him through his film, TV and stand-up work, but apparently those who worked alongside the 57-year-old recently.

As Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report, his castmates on “Power” (on which Murphy portrays a security guard) claimed “he hid his battle with leukemia from everybody except his close family and friends.”

“They say they never even had any idea that he was sick. He told nobody on the set and put in work like everybody else.

“And they’re saying even the family members who knew he was struggling were shocked when he died,” Ryan continued. “They did not know that the situation was that desperate.”