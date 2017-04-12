T.I. : ‘I Can Just Be A Better Best Friend Than A Husband’ – The Ryan Report

Apparently T.I. was so mesmerized by Angie Martinez‘s “dancing” engagement ring (as he described it) that the hip-hop superstar finally decided to stop artfully dancing around his long-rumored split with Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“There is no beef. We’re good. We’re straight. Everybody else the one that’s got the problem,” he told Martinez.

“We straight. We see each other. We speak. We talk. We spend time together. That’s still one of the best friends I have in the world.

“I can just be a better best friend than a husband.”

“I think that shocked the world yesterday,” Wanda Smith said in today’s Ryan Report.

Funny thing is, the veteran radio personality ALMOST sounded like she didn’t want to broach the subject when the estranged husband of six years took notice of her ring.

“I would normally ask do you have advice in that area,” Martinez said, obviously referencing marriage.

“I mean, sure,” he replied. “Close your eyes and jump. All you can do.”

“Are you still a believer in it?” she continued.

“For some.”

“What about for you?”

“Hmmm…It’s a difficult question to ask at a time like now.”