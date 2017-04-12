T.I. : ‘I Can Just Be A Better Best Friend Than A Husband’ – The Ryan Report

April 12, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Angie Martinez, Ryan Cameron, T.I., Tameka "Tiny" Harris, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, TINY, Wanda Smith

Apparently T.I. was so mesmerized by Angie Martinez‘s “dancing” engagement ring (as he described it) that the hip-hop superstar finally decided to stop artfully dancing around his long-rumored split with Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

“There is no beef. We’re good. We’re straight. Everybody else the one that’s got the problem,” he told Martinez.

“We straight. We see each other. We speak. We talk. We spend time together. That’s still one of the best friends I have in the world.

“I can just be a better best friend than a husband.”

Related: Tiny’s Major Problem With What Bernice Burgos Has Posted, Now

“I think that shocked the world yesterday,” Wanda Smith said in today’s Ryan Report.

Funny thing is, the veteran radio personality ALMOST sounded like she didn’t want to broach the subject when the estranged husband of six years took notice of her ring.

“I would normally ask do you have advice in that area,” Martinez said, obviously referencing marriage.

“I mean, sure,” he replied. “Close your eyes and jump. All you can do.”

“Are you still a believer in it?” she continued.

“For some.”

“What about for you?”

“Hmmm…It’s a difficult question to ask at a time like now.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live