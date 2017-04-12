Casting Call for 4/12 – 19 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(REAL Ship or Submarine Crew)

* Men/Women w/Experience onboard a Large Ship or Submarine. 18yrs & Older

* Please list: Vessel type (Ship or Sub). Military or Commercial. What were your duties?

* Put “STARBOARD” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Men/Women to portray “Senators” – Must have an Intellectual/distinguished look

* Open to ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 30 – 60yrs

* Shoots in August….but submit ASAP!

* Put “PANTSUIT” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Bounty Hunter Types)

* Seeking TWO Males – Athletic/Muscular build w/scars, tattoos, long hair, facial hair

* Shoots in June….but submit ASAP! 18yrs & Older

* Put “BOUNTY” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Real “Mariachi Band”

* ALSO…KIDS ages 5–12yrs of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply NOW to be a Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: April – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Men & Women (All Ethnicities) w/Green, Blue, or Hazel Eyes 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* High School Students for a Winter Carnival Scene (All Ethnicities) 16 – 19yrs

* Shoots: April 17th and April 18th (Overnight in Norcross/Inside the Perimeter)

* Put “NEW WINTER” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Seeking: Men/Women to portray Townspeople at the Winter Carnival

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: April 17th and April 18th (Overnight in Norcross/Inside the Perimeter)

* Put “WINTER ADULT” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – 1950’s scene)

* Caucasian Men of All Shapes & Sizes – MUST be willing to get a 1950’s haircut

* 18yrs & Older

* Put “1950’s” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Sizes for a “Day Shoot on April 28th”

* All Ethnicities….18yrs & Older

* Put “PLAZA” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Show)

* Younger Men/Women Business Types…NO one–side shaved Haircuts (It’s the 80’s)

* All Ethnicities….21 – 40yrs

* ALSO: Vehicles from 1990 – 1993

* Put “Business Type, or 90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com