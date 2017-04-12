Casting Call for 4/12 – 19 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(REAL Ship or Submarine Crew)
* Men/Women w/Experience onboard a Large Ship or Submarine. 18yrs & Older
* Please list: Vessel type (Ship or Sub). Military or Commercial. What were your duties?
* Put “STARBOARD” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Men/Women to portray “Senators” – Must have an Intellectual/distinguished look
* Open to ALL Shapes, Sizes, and Ethnicities 30 – 60yrs
* Shoots in August….but submit ASAP!
* Put “PANTSUIT” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Bounty Hunter Types)
* Seeking TWO Males – Athletic/Muscular build w/scars, tattoos, long hair, facial hair
* Shoots in June….but submit ASAP! 18yrs & Older
* Put “BOUNTY” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army
* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line
Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Real “Mariachi Band”
* ALSO…KIDS ages 5–12yrs of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply NOW to be a Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: April – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Men & Women (All Ethnicities) w/Green, Blue, or Hazel Eyes 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)
* High School Students for a Winter Carnival Scene (All Ethnicities) 16 – 19yrs
* Shoots: April 17th and April 18th (Overnight in Norcross/Inside the Perimeter)
* Put “NEW WINTER” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)
* Seeking: Men/Women to portray Townspeople at the Winter Carnival
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: April 17th and April 18th (Overnight in Norcross/Inside the Perimeter)
* Put “WINTER ADULT” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES – 1950’s scene)
* Caucasian Men of All Shapes & Sizes – MUST be willing to get a 1950’s haircut
* 18yrs & Older
* Put “1950’s” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Shapes and Sizes for a “Day Shoot on April 28th”
* All Ethnicities….18yrs & Older
* Put “PLAZA” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Show)
* Younger Men/Women Business Types…NO one–side shaved Haircuts (It’s the 80’s)
* All Ethnicities….21 – 40yrs
* ALSO: Vehicles from 1990 – 1993
* Put “Business Type, or 90’s Vehicle” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com