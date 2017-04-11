Tiny’s Major Problem With What Bernice Burgos Has Posted, Now: The Ryan Report

It all could appear so innocent on the surface – just two women bobbing their heads along to a song on a Snapchat video; as so many do.

Thing is, one of the women is Bernice Burgos; long speculated to have some romantic relationship with T.I. . And the song (“Just Kickin’ It”) she is bobbing along to is by the group T.I.’s reportedly estranged wife, Tiny, is in.

It apparently added up to enough for Tiny to comment on the video: “That man [you’re] speaking of was laid up with his wife last night. So quit being petty [because] clearly [you’re] getting lied to if [you think] anything different. Hope [you] didn’t take him serious.

“Now keep [singing] my [expletive].”

Of course things didn’t end there, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“I wanted to keep all of this off the internet,” Burgos shot back. “But you CLEARLY let this pretty face fool you. Where I’m from, we don’t type we really about that.

“[And] if you laid up with him then why you so pressed about me?”

Adds Ryan: “Fans of both are saying maybe Tiny should have just left it all alone.”