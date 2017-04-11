Chris Brown’s Ex, Quavo Of Migos’ Current: Trending Topics

April 11, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Chris Brown, Karrueche Tran, migos, Quavo, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Ten, nine, eight, seven, six…

Big Tigger‘s just counting down the seconds until Chris Brown responds publicly to reports that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is dating Quavo of Atlanta rap trio Migos.

After all, this is the same Chris Brown Tran has a restraining order against. The same Chris Brown who conceded on social media that “If I love you, [expletive], ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable.” The same Chris Brown that, well, just isn’t known for keeping his emotions in check.

Related: Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Facing Federal Drug Trouble

Nonetheless, while the R&B superstar is out on his (interestingly enough) Party tour, Tran has been spotted enjoying Quavo perform – most recently this past weekend in Biloxie, Mississippi.

“While it started in the friend zone,” Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics, “they’ve gotten much more closer, lately.”

“We’re told neither’s calling it exclusive at this point – good for you, Quavo – they’re just enjoying each other’s company.

“But the whole world is just waiting on these tweets, ain’t we?!”

More from Big Tigger
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live