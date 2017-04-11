Chris Brown’s Ex, Quavo Of Migos’ Current: Trending Topics

Ten, nine, eight, seven, six…

Big Tigger‘s just counting down the seconds until Chris Brown responds publicly to reports that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is dating Quavo of Atlanta rap trio Migos.

After all, this is the same Chris Brown Tran has a restraining order against. The same Chris Brown who conceded on social media that “If I love you, [expletive], ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable.” The same Chris Brown that, well, just isn’t known for keeping his emotions in check.

Nonetheless, while the R&B superstar is out on his (interestingly enough) Party tour, Tran has been spotted enjoying Quavo perform – most recently this past weekend in Biloxie, Mississippi.

“While it started in the friend zone,” Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics, “they’ve gotten much more closer, lately.”

“We’re told neither’s calling it exclusive at this point – good for you, Quavo – they’re just enjoying each other’s company.

“But the whole world is just waiting on these tweets, ain’t we?!”