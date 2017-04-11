Congressman David Scott’s 14th Annual Jobs Fair Returns To Atlanta

Georgia’s 13th District Congressman David Scott recently announced that he will host his 14th Annual Jobs Fair. The annual event will give job seekers an opportunity to potentially fill over 4,000 openings throughout the state of Georgia. Participating employers for the job fair include Aflac, AT&T, Diaz Foods, Georgia Power, Dick’s Sporting Goods, SunTrust, Kia Motors, FedEx, UPS, Wells Fargo and much more. Other employment agencies, such as the Atlanta Police Department, Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Dekalb County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are looking to recruit qualified individuals seeking a career in public safety. Federal and state agencies will also be in attendance to provide information to business owners, veterans, and homeowners facing unemployment or underemployment while searching for work.

Congressman David Scott’s 14th Annual Jobs Fair will take place on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 10 am to 3 pm at the Georgia International Convention Center. The address for the event is 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, Georgia 30337. Parking is free, however attendees are strongly advised to take MARTA to the Airport station. MARTA passengers can then board the free ATL SkyTrain to the Convention Center. Attendees can also board a special MARTA bus shuttle to the event. For more information, call 770.432.5405.