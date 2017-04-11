Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Is Having Another Family Fun Day

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington’s 3rd Annual Family Fun Day will be held on Saturday May 13, from 110 am until 2 pm at Oak Hill Family Center 2805 Metropolitan Parkway. There will be free health screenings, free food, entertainment, face painting, zoo mobile, performances by area high schools, Poet Hank Stewart and Desmond Champion, bounce house, the third annual kickball tournament, healthy cooking demonstrations and much much more.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided from Atlanta Metropolitan College.