Janet Jackson’s Divorce (And Who She Should Date Next): The Ryan Report

April 10, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Three months after having her first child with her husband of five years, Janet Jackson is reportedly getting a divorce.

“You sound surprised?!” The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith‘s guest, Big Ray, said to Ryan when he announced the news.

“I AM surprised,” Ryan replied.

It seems the entertainment icon “thought the husband was too controlling.” (No reference to her breakthrough, multimillion-selling, 1986 album intended.)

“During the pregnancy he was changing her clothes, changing her concerts, and that was
bothering her.”

“Janet – he’s Muslim!” Ryan said of the billionaire. “What did you think was going to happen?!”

“She should just go back to Jermaine [Dupri].” (He DOES still have that tattoo of her on his side.)

