Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Facing Federal Drug Trouble: Trending Topics

April 10, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Chris Brown and Lil Wayne are targets of a federal drug investigation, according to TMZ; and the person who may have put the bullseye on them could be the same music producer who claimed to sell the superstar R&B singer and rapper “thousands of dollars in narcotics.”

As Big Tigger reported in today’s Law & Order Edition of Trending Topics, Harrison Garcia “sent texts to people acknowledging – even bragging – that he sold drugs to both.” Even going so far as to sending a screen shot of a $15,000 bank deposit allegedly from Brown, noting, “look who put money in my account.”

“Really?” Tigger added. “Y’all just snitching on yourselves?”

