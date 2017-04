The Reasons The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Will Take FOUR Episodes: The Ryan Report

It’s the reunion show so big it requires its own movie-like trailer – and four, count them, FOUR episodes to tell.

OF COURSE Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith were talking about “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”┬áSeason Nine reunion this morning on The Ryan Report. Which judging from that trailer sounds like it’s dealing with a season full of storylines in itself: Kandi confronts Phaedra about starting the threesome rumors involving Porsha. (“Kandi just happened to be collateral damage.”) Onetime NFL player (and Sheree‘s ex-husband) Bob Whitfield is asked how he could joke about domestic violence. And a viewer actually questions Kenya about her “hiring actors to play her boyfriend on the show.”

“There’s a lot of shade [and] some tears,” Ryan said.

AND THEN there’s the part when Kandi cries out: “Y’all accused me of being a [expletive] rapist!”

Have your popcorn ready as the #RHOA reunion roll-out starts this Sunday!