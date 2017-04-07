The Reasons The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Will Take FOUR Episodes: The Ryan Report

It’s the reunion show so big it requires its own movie-like trailer – and four, count them, FOUR episodes to tell.

Related: Xscape Reunites On The Big Tigger Show

OF COURSE Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith were talking about “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season Nine reunion this morning on The Ryan Report. Which judging from that trailer sounds like it’s dealing with a season full of storylines in itself: Kandi confronts Phaedra about starting the threesome rumors involving Porsha. (“Kandi just happened to be collateral damage.”) Onetime NFL player (and Sheree‘s ex-husband) Bob Whitfield is asked how he could joke about domestic violence. And a viewer actually questions Kenya about her “hiring actors to play her boyfriend on the show.”

“There’s a lot of shade [and] some tears,” Ryan said.

AND THEN there’s the part when Kandi cries out: “Y’all accused me of being a [expletive] rapist!”

Have your popcorn ready as the #RHOA reunion roll-out starts this Sunday!