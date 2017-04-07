Ramona DeBreaux’s Beach Crab Salad with Wayfield Foods

Is it officially beach season yet?! Your girl, Ramona DeBreaux, has the easiest, tastiest, lightest salad for you and your family that will have you craving some waves! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
INGREDIENTS
4 Medium Ripe avocados
2 Red Tomatoes
Cherry Tomatoes (a couple for garnish)
Baby Spinach (a pack)
Dozen Hardboiled eggs
8oz Lump Crab
1/2 Cup Poached Shrimp (About 6oz medium raw Shrimp)
Salad Funnel or Can without top or bottom
Directions:
Chop Red Tomato set aside
Chop 2 Avocado (as desired) and set aside
1/2 Cup of Chopped Shrimp
Drain Crab Meat and set aside
Drizzle plate with a vinaigrette of your choice.
Take Salad Funnel and lay in middle of serving plate
Add 1 cup of chopped Avocado into funnel
Add 1/2 cup of Lump Crab Meat into the funnel
Add 1/2 cup of chopped Red Tomato
Add 1/2 cup of Chopped Shrimp
Top off salad with chopped Hard Boiled Egg
Grind Fresh Black Pepper atop salad
Garnish with a sprig of fresh Cilantro
Garnish plate with Baby Spinach and cherry tomatoes
Grab these ingredients from your friends at Wayfield Foods!