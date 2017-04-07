Ramona DeBreaux’s Beach Crab Salad with Wayfield Foods

Is it officially beach season yet?! Your girl, Ramona DeBreaux, has the easiest, tastiest, lightest salad for you and your family that will have you craving some waves! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

INGREDIENTS

4 Medium Ripe avocados

2 Red Tomatoes

Cherry Tomatoes (a couple for garnish)

Baby Spinach (a pack)

Dozen Hardboiled eggs

8oz Lump Crab

1/2 Cup Poached Shrimp (About 6oz medium raw Shrimp)

Salad Funnel or Can without top or bottom

Directions:

Chop Red Tomato set aside

Chop 2 Avocado (as desired) and set aside

1/2 Cup of Chopped Shrimp

Drain Crab Meat and set aside

Drizzle plate with a vinaigrette of your choice.

Take Salad Funnel and lay in middle of serving plate

Add 1 cup of chopped Avocado into funnel

Add 1/2 cup of Lump Crab Meat into the funnel

Add 1/2 cup of chopped Red Tomato

Add 1/2 cup of Chopped Shrimp

Top off salad with chopped Hard Boiled Egg

Grind Fresh Black Pepper atop salad

Garnish with a sprig of fresh Cilantro

Garnish plate with Baby Spinach and cherry tomatoes

