The Problem With Searching Yourself, By French Montana: The Ryan Report

French Montana was probably best known by the line “ain’t worried ’bout nothing” until this morning’s Ryan Report threw serious doubt on that assertion.

It seems one of hip-hop’s favorite party guys searched his name, Ryan Cameron assumed, and the artist came across a not-so-flattering tweet that went like this: “The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him.”

That one sentence apparently compelled Montana to use his Instagram account with some 5.5 million followers to profanely berate “chill bill” with a post that began “U musty crusty dusty rusty… .” (And – curiously enough – ends with “be humble.”)

Related: Diddy’s “Brother” French Montana Wishes Him Well After Knee Surgery

But that wasn’t the end – he then proceeds to delete all of his posts on Instagram.

“This young lady has 329 [followers] and was able to GET AT him,” Ryan noted. “That’s a little sensitive right there.”

“YOU went and searched yourself out and then YOU found some hate and then you go and hate on the person who didn’t even have the courage to ‘at’ you?!”

“She did that,” added Wanda Smith. “Powerful.”