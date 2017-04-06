If A Reality Show Star Can, Why Not A Rapper? Trending Topics

April 6, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
big tigger, chance the rapper, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

It’s 2017 people, and we can pretty much say with certainty now that less probable things have happened in politics.

“The Terminator” has become the governor of California. The comedian Al Franken has become one of the 100 that make up the United States Senate. And surely you know the reality show credentials on the president’s resume.

So why not Chance The Rapper for mayor?

“A group of Chance The Rapper fans in Chicago are trying to bring his [2015 song] ‘Somewhere In Paradise’ lyrics to fruition, urging Chano to run for mayor,” Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics.

The campaign Chano4Mayor2k19 was launched on April 1, Tigger continued, but “it’s definitely not [an] April Fool’s joke… The rapper’s earned an admirable reputation for his political activism and philanthropy.” (Including some $2.2 million recently raised for the Chicago public school system.)

