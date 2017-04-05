T.I.’s $755,000 Problem, This Week: Trending Topics

April 5, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, T.I., The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Today’s Bling Bling Edition of Trending Topics “co-stars” Drake‘s new $120,000 necklace, the handcuffs Rick Ross managed to avoid by pleading no contest to those kidnapping and assault charges and paying a $10,000 fine, and finally – drumroll please – T.I. ringing up an alleged $755,000 unpaid jewelry tab.

Related: After T.I. Hit The V-103 Live Stage, He Body-Slammed Social Media

According to reports, the hip-hop superstar entered into an agreement with Atlanta-based Aydin & Co. in 2004, and was paying regularly up until 2013. The business sued him in 2016; and now allegedly wants a judge to force him into court to settle the matter.

“The owner says he tried reaching out to T.I. for payment,” Big Tigger said. “But [he] got the Heisman pose. So no money for you!”

