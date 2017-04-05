Rick Ross Pleads No Contest In Pistol-Whipping Case: The Ryan Report

One of the two victims claimed he was pistol-whipped and left with a chipped tooth and a jaw injured so badly he was restricted to soft food and liquid diet – and Tuesday, Rick Ross was not denying he did it.

Instead, the rapper and his bodyguard pled no contest to misdemeanor kidnapping and assault charges; in addition to five misdemeanors (pointing a pistol at another person; marijuana possession and driving without a license.) They were sentenced to five years probation in the June 2015 attack at Ross’s 235-acre estate.

“That’s a GREAT deal!” cheered Ryan Cameron in today’s Ryan Report. “That means you never go to jail. You get no jail time.”

“I get that, but you have to be good for five years,” countered Wanda Smith.

“Here’s a condition of the probation,” Ryan continued. “This is the part that was like, ‘Wow!’

“No drugs.”

(“Oh Lord, you can cancel that,” Wanda shot back, apparently still wanting to uphold the opposition’s side.)

“No alcohol.”

(“Boy stop.”)

“No contact with the victims.”

(“Oh Lord.”)

“And a search clause and anger management classes are also included in the probation. Meaning as a condition of the probation, whenever the police want to come search they can come search.”