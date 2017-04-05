Casting Call for 4/5 – 12 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(1980’s Period Show)

* Younger Men/Women Business Types…NO 1–sided shaved Haircuts (It’s the 80’s)

* All Ethnicities….21 – 40yrs

* ALSO: Vehicles from 1990 – 1993

* Put “Business Type, or 90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“LORE” (Amazon) LoreExtras@gmail.com

* Caucasian Men in Great Shape that could pass for a man late 1500’s Germany.

* Long hair & Facial hair….21 – 40yrs

* Put “1500’s German Man” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Escape Plan” (Film) EP2extras@gmail.com

(URGENT: Prison Scene that shoots This Thursday – Sunday)

* Seeking lots of Men w/various Ethnicities – Hispanic, Asian, African, Middle Eastern

* Put “Prisoner” in subject line.

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Sizes for an “Overnight Shoot on April 13th”

* All Ethnicities….18yrs & Older

* Put “MARTA” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Sizes for a “Day Shoot on April 28th”

* All Ethnicities….18yrs & Older

* Put “PLAZA” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

* Tough looking Men – Lots of “Badass Mercenary” & “Ex-Military w/Weapons Training”

* All Ethnicities….21yrs & Older

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* Put “Mercenary Type, or Ex-Military” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“The Last Full Measure” (Film) extras@TSCasting.com

(Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan)

* URGENT…Submit ASAP for this FEATURE ROLE

* Seeking: Caucasian “Identical Twin Newborns”….Shoots: This Friday & Saturday

* Put “Caucasian Twin Newborns” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Men & Women Unique Hair….Braids, Dreads, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

MaryLou…The Resident

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Skilled Male “Piano Player” (Specialty Role)

* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/specialtyextrapiano/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply NOW to be a Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: April – November 2017….All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(AFRICAN AMERICAN & CAUCASIAN)

* Bi-Racial Men & Women // All Shapes, Sizes and looks for various roles 18 – 70yrs

* Please list your specific Ethnicity & Heritage in your email.

* Shoots: August 21st & 30th

* Put “SANTO” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(ULTRASOUND TECHNICIAN)

* Seeking Experienced Men/Women working w/Ultrasound Equipment 18yrs & Older

* Please list your experience, including duration in your email.

* Shoots: June 20th

* Put “ULTRASOUND” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Thin Framed KIDS (All Ethnicities) 10 – 20yrs

* Siblings are encouraged to apply

* Shoots: April 13th or April 17th

* Put “CAMP KIDS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Thin Framed GIRLS (All Ethnicities) 13 – 20yrs

* Siblings are encouraged to apply

* Shoots: April 17th

* Put “CAMP KIDS” in subject line