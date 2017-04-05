Casting Call for 4/5 – 12 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(1980’s Period Show)
* Younger Men/Women Business Types…NO 1–sided shaved Haircuts (It’s the 80’s)
* All Ethnicities….21 – 40yrs
* ALSO: Vehicles from 1990 – 1993
* Put “Business Type, or 90’s Vehicle” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“LORE” (Amazon) LoreExtras@gmail.com
* Caucasian Men in Great Shape that could pass for a man late 1500’s Germany.
* Long hair & Facial hair….21 – 40yrs
* Put “1500’s German Man” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Escape Plan” (Film) EP2extras@gmail.com
(URGENT: Prison Scene that shoots This Thursday – Sunday)
* Seeking lots of Men w/various Ethnicities – Hispanic, Asian, African, Middle Eastern
* Put “Prisoner” in subject line.
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Shapes and Sizes for an “Overnight Shoot on April 13th”
* All Ethnicities….18yrs & Older
* Put “MARTA” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Men & Women of All Shapes and Sizes for a “Day Shoot on April 28th”
* All Ethnicities….18yrs & Older
* Put “PLAZA” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com
* Tough looking Men – Lots of “Badass Mercenary” & “Ex-Military w/Weapons Training”
* All Ethnicities….21yrs & Older
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* Put “Mercenary Type, or Ex-Military” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“The Last Full Measure” (Film) extras@TSCasting.com
(Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan)
* URGENT…Submit ASAP for this FEATURE ROLE
* Seeking: Caucasian “Identical Twin Newborns”….Shoots: This Friday & Saturday
* Put “Caucasian Twin Newborns” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Men & Women Unique Hair….Braids, Dreads, etc. – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
MaryLou…The Resident
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Skilled Male “Piano Player” (Specialty Role)
* All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/specialtyextrapiano/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply NOW to be a Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: April – November 2017….All Ethnicities – 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(AFRICAN AMERICAN & CAUCASIAN)
* Bi-Racial Men & Women // All Shapes, Sizes and looks for various roles 18 – 70yrs
* Please list your specific Ethnicity & Heritage in your email.
* Shoots: August 21st & 30th
* Put “SANTO” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(ULTRASOUND TECHNICIAN)
* Seeking Experienced Men/Women working w/Ultrasound Equipment 18yrs & Older
* Please list your experience, including duration in your email.
* Shoots: June 20th
* Put “ULTRASOUND” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army
* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Thin Framed KIDS (All Ethnicities) 10 – 20yrs
* Siblings are encouraged to apply
* Shoots: April 13th or April 17th
* Put “CAMP KIDS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Thin Framed GIRLS (All Ethnicities) 13 – 20yrs
* Siblings are encouraged to apply
* Shoots: April 17th
* Put “CAMP KIDS” in subject line