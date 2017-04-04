‘This Is Really Sad, So Bear With Me…’ Trending Topics

Pop star turned global TV talent show judge Mel B is claiming she’s been the victim of “horrific brutality at the hands of her husband Stephen Belafonte for nearly a decade.”

She got a restraining order against him Monday, Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics; and according to the documents there was an alleged beating in 2012 because of Belafonte’s jealousy of Usher. Producers of “The X Factor Australia” saw the swelling on her face, but bought her story that it was an allergic reaction to shellfish.

Two years later on the set of “The X Factor UK” her injuries were so bad they couldn’t be covered by the theatrical make-up.”

Related: “America’s Got Talent” Has A New Host

The founding member of the Spice Girls allegedly attempted suicide in 2014 as well – swallowing an entire bottle of aspirin.

“At the time I was vulnerable,” B said of her state when she first met Belafonte. “I was giving birth as a single mother. My self-esteem was

very low.” And then, she adds, he was supportive.

But as the judge on “America’s Got Talent” was struggling to lose her pregnancy weight, B “lived in abject fear he would make good on his threats to release sex tapes of them that he recorded.”

And there’s also the allegation that Belafonte got their nanny pregnant, made her get an abortion and paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars of B’s money.

“If any of this is true, I wish Mel B all the best,” Tigger concluded. “And may she get away from that situation.”