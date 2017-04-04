I-85 Bridge To Reopen Mid June

Ten weeks is how long the Georgia Department of Transportation expects it will take for the collapsed Interstate 85 bridge to be rebuilt. Director of Construction Marc Mastronardi says the completion is set for June 15. Transportation officials provided updates on the repair work during a late morning news conference in Atlanta. The busy interstate section collapsed last Thursday following an intense fire underneath it. A 39 year old homeless man has been charged with setting the fire.
I-85 Bridge To Reopen Mid JuneApril 4, 2017 11:33 AM
I-85 at Piedmont Rd Closure. Georgia Department of Transportation officials expect the collapsed span of Interstate 85 to be repaired by June 15. Photo from GDOT website.