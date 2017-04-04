THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

I-85 Bridge To Reopen Mid June

April 4, 2017 11:33 AM By Maria Boynton
Ten weeks is how long the Georgia Department of Transportation expects it will take for the collapsed Interstate 85 bridge to be rebuilt. Director of Construction Marc Mastronardi says the completion is set for June 15. Transportation officials provided updates on the repair work during a late morning news conference in Atlanta. The busy interstate section collapsed last Thursday following an intense fire underneath it. A 39 year old homeless man has been charged with setting the fire.

