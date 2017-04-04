Floyd Mayweather’s New Title – THAT Dad: The Ryan Report

Today’s Ryan Report, boys and girls, begins with a definition.

Of what? “THAT dad.”

“THAT dad is the one in the stands who everybody hates because they’re always arguing with the referees [and] they’re getting thrown out the gym,” Ryan Cameron explained.

And why this quick vocabulary lesson? Well, Floyd Mayweather‘s 12-year-old was in a cheerleading competition. Her team came in second. “THAT dad doesn’t like it.”

Related: Big Tigger Hosts Floyd Mayweather’s Star-Studded 40th Celebration – PHOTOS

“It’s gotta be a fix!”

“They cheating!”

“I fund this whole thing!”

Things got so heated at one point that the announcer of the event “thought it was about to get physical,” Ryan said.

Not that the announcer was worried. Instead, he says he was thinking, “Well great, here’s my big paycheck! My payday’s coming.”

Alas, apparently THAT dad wasn’t THAT upset – as he reportedly didn’t take a swing.