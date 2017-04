V-103 HIGH SCHOOL HANG OUT CATCH US ALL AROUND THE CITY FOR SPRING BREAK!

THE FIRST 103 STUDENTS TO COME THROUGH GET FREE ADMISSION, GAME PLAY CARDS AND MORE!

MONDAY, APRIL 3RD

FREE ADMISSION AND SKATE RENTAL TO THE FIRST 103 STUDENTS AT CASCADE SKATING RINK (3335 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30031) FROM 2PM TO 4PM.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4TH

FREE ADMISSION TO THE FIRST 103 STUDENTS AT MEDIEVAL TIMES (Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Pkwy #517, Lawrenceville, GA 30043) FROM 2PM TO 4PM.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5TH

FREE METRO FUN CARDS (SKATING, BOWLING, INFLATABLE AREA AND 1 GAME OF LASER TAG) FOR THE FIRST 103 STUDENTS AT METRO FUN CENTER (1959 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30315) FROM 2PM TO 4PM.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7TH

JOIN V-103 AT THE BMX STUNT SHOW @ SIX FLAGS OVER GEORGIA (NO FREE ADMISSION) FROM 2PM TO 6PM.