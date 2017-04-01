What REALLY Happened With That I-85 Fire And Collapse? Frank Ski’s Question Of The Day

Today’s Frank Ski Question Of The Day:

SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT WITH THIS I-85 FIRE & BRIDGE COLLAPSE!

I’m not a conspiracy theory person, but I’m not understanding this?!

12:30 p.m. The Commissioner holds a press conference and says:

“We don’t know how the fire started”

Fire Chief says: “It will take time for the investigation”

BUT FIVE HOURS LATER… Three homeless people are arrested for starting the fire.

Really?!

Commissioner also says: “It was a hard, plastic conduit, not combustible.”

But homeless people set it on fire?

Listen, I understand how the World Trade Center Towers collapsed.

JET FUEL BURNS HOT!

What burned that hot under that bridge? Plastic?!