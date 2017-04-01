What REALLY Happened With That I-85 Fire And Collapse? Frank Ski’s Question Of The Day

Today’s Frank Ski Question Of The Day:
SOMETHING’S NOT RIGHT WITH THIS I-85 FIRE & BRIDGE COLLAPSE!
I’m not a conspiracy theory person, but I’m not understanding this?!
12:30 p.m. The Commissioner holds a press conference and says:
“We don’t know how the fire started”
Fire Chief says: “It will take time for the investigation”
BUT FIVE HOURS LATER… Three homeless people are arrested for starting the fire.
Really?!
Commissioner also says: “It was a hard, plastic conduit, not combustible.”
But homeless people set it on fire?
Listen, I understand how the World Trade Center Towers collapsed.
JET FUEL BURNS HOT!
What burned that hot under that bridge? Plastic?!