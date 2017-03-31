The Six-Figure Problem 50 Cent Had With Being On The Chris Brown Tour: Trending Topics

BREAKING NEWS How To Navigate Traffic After The Interstate Fire And Collapse | LISTEN TO V-103

March 31, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: 50 Cent, big tigger, Chris Brown, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Chris Brown‘s Party Tour starts tonight in Baltimore without the rapper who seemed to start seemingly every festivity happening in 2003 – 50 Cent.

(Admit it – 14 years later, just the mention of the hip-hop mogul’s name has you going “Go Shawty/It’s your birthday/We’re gonna party like it’s your birthday!”)

Anyway, according to Big Tigger‘s Trending Topics today, “we’re told [concert promoter] Live Nation and 50 were hundreds of thousands of dollars apart” on agreement. There reportedly was an attempt to negotiate, but he decided to pass on a bill that includeFabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.

Now if you want to get your money back because it’s minus 50 Cent, oh well, won’t happen; as the headliner will be there as scheduled.

(Meanwhile, this make things a little better?)

