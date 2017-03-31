The Six-Figure Problem 50 Cent Had With Being On The Chris Brown Tour: Trending Topics

Chris Brown‘s Party Tour starts tonight in Baltimore without the rapper who seemed to start seemingly every festivity happening in 2003 – 50 Cent.

(Admit it – 14 years later, just the mention of the hip-hop mogul’s name has you going “Go Shawty/It’s your birthday/We’re gonna party like it’s your birthday!”)

Anyway, according to Big Tigger‘s Trending Topics today, “we’re told [concert promoter] Live Nation and 50 were hundreds of thousands of dollars apart” on agreement. There reportedly was an attempt to negotiate, but he decided to pass on a bill that includes Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.

Now if you want to get your money back because it’s minus 50 Cent, oh well, won’t happen; as the headliner will be there as scheduled.

(Meanwhile, this make things a little better?)