Hello & thank you for stopping by! We are launching the “LIVE” Leadership EMPOWERMENT Brunch in ATLANTA on Thursday, April 13th, 2017 and you are invited!

We will travel the nation with this effort and our goal is to bring spiritual and influential community leaders all together under one roof for one common goal – EMPOWERMENT. We are inviting Pastors, Ministers, Business owners and organizations, Mayors & political officials all-alike to be a part.

We are so honored to have Dr.Yashima White-AziLove – CEO of Magnate, LLC and VP Communications for Radio/TV One, Craig Williams – formal cast member of Donald Trump’s Season 3 Apprentice, Terry Cummings – NBA All-Star, Sherita Cherry – Entrepreneur Expert, and Kendall Minter Esq. entertainment attorney at law. Each of these individuals will share resources and information during the brunch in hopes of providing tools for you as a leader to take back to EMPOWER the community.

Our goal is to pray for at least 1MILLIONSOULS this year. James 5:14 states, “if there be any sick amoung you, call on the elders of the church”. Well, our world is sick, and we need your prayers. In addition to serving a complementary brunch, we will also provide 2 VIP tickets to the “Letz Make JESUS Famous Concert & Revival” featuring DAMITA & some of Atlanta’s Best Artists.

There is no charge for this event. However, RSVP is required and your tax-deductible donations are accepted.

seats are limited

Will you please join us?

Just click the RSVP button above, and you will be added to the list

www.letzmakeJESUSfamous.com or www.gotareason2LIVE.com – LIVE!!!

#1 MILLIONSOULS2017

(guest are subject to change)