Joey Bada$$ Drops Provocative New Single ‘Rockabye Baby’

By Abby Hassler

“And if you got the guts, scream, “F— Donald Trump,'” Joey Bada$$ raps in his latest single “Rockabye Baby” off his upcoming album All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.

Joey took to social media to say the song, which features Schoolboy Q, is the last to drop before the album’s April 7th release.

While stylistically different from his first album preview, “Land of the Free,” released earlier this month, this provocative new song, carries the same weighty, politically charged tone. This album follows Joey’s 2015 debut studio album B4.Da.$$.

