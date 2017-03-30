BREAKING NEWS Navigating The Interstate Fire And Collapse | LISTEN TO V-103

‘There Will Never Be A True Reunion Of The Fresh Prince’: The Ryan Report

March 30, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” fans’ life got “flipped-turned upside down” when Alfonso Ribiero posted a recent shot on his Instagram of him, Will Smith (Will), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) and Daphne Maxwell Reid (the second Aunt Viv).

Twenty-one years after the sitcom’s last episode could a possible reunion show/movie/SOMETHING be in the works?!

Not according to the first Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert.

“There will never be a true reunion of ‘The Fresh Prince,’ ” Ryan Cameron reported the actress saying in today’s Ryan Report. “I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level. I’m not offended in the least by the photo.”

(INCLUDING Ribeiro’s caption?! “Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”)

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.

A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on

