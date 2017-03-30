Family Of Man Shot And Killed By Smyrna Police File Federal Lawsuit

March 30, 2017 12:11 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: black lives matter, cajun snorton, felicia thomas, huey thomas, Maria Boynton, nicholas thomas, sgt kenneth owens, V103, vic reynolds, WAOK, wvee

The family of Nicholas Thomas has filed a Federal Civil Rights lawsuit against the City of Smyrna, police officer Kenneth Owens, Kennesaw State University Police, and Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds. They contend that Nicholas was executed by police.

nick thomas funeral announcement e1436462542289 Family Of Man Shot And Killed By Smyrna Police File Federal Lawsuit

Nicholas Thomas, shown with daughter London, was at work at a tire store when he was shot and killed by a Smyrna police officer. (Photo courtesy of the Thomas Family)

thomas parents Family Of Man Shot And Killed By Smyrna Police File Federal Lawsuit

Huey and Felicia Thomas have been very outspoken since the police shooting death of their son Nicholas on March 24, 2015. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

Thomas was inside a white Maserati at his tire store job when he was shot in the back. The officers claimed that he was trying to get away, and was driving towards them, when they came to serve him with a warrant for his arrest for a $175 violation. Police said in a statement that Officer Owens fired 3 times into the vehicle because he was placed “at risk to receive serious bodily injury or death.” A grand july determined in July 2015 that police were justified in the shooting. Owens, a sargeant at the time of the Thomas shooting, was later promoted to Lieutenant.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live