Did Migos Start the Dab? They Think So.

March 30, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: migos

By Abby Hassler

“We did start the dab,” Migos’ Quavo confirms in a SportsCenter interview with host Cari Champion. The Atlantic rap trio stopped by to discuss everything from the history of the dab to the heartbreaking Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl loss.

Champion talked with Migos about how much their music has affected today’s culture, particularly with their popularization of the dab.

“We didn’t know what it was going to do at the time. We just had our cameraman recording us having fun,” Takeoff says. “It was just something the whole dance squad was doing on stage. It was just a dance thing.”

Watch the full interview below.

