‘He Say. She Say. Three Way?!’ Trending Topics

So now we know what led Blac Chyna to tell the millions who follow her on social media that Tyga‘s supposedly not holding up his end of his financial daddy duties.

As Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, “she lost it after she heard Tyga was going around telling people she wanted to get back with him!” Which particularly upset her because she claims that not only does she not speak with the father of their son frequently, she was reaching out to Tyga about paying King’s nanny’s bill.

Related: You Know Tyga’s Having Child Support Problems With Blac Chyna When…Trending Topics

But here’s what’s even crazier: Tyga supposedly shared this notion with Rob Kardashian (father of Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream/her supposedly estranged fiance/and half-brother to Tyga’s supposedly estranged girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.)

It’s all enough to have Tigger declare: “This love triangle, family triangle thing is… I don’t know.”

(EXACTLY, Tigger.)