‘Chris, Don’t Die Tonight’: The Ryan Report

Chris Brown fans, Ryan Cameron was not your friend this morning.

First he teased on the air that “you’ll get a chance to see Chris Brown tonight, here in Atlanta” – only to explain that he was talking about on your television. (As the R&B superstar will be portraying a rapper that Anthony Anderson‘s “Dre” has to create a campaign for, on “Black-ish.”)

THEN if you just happened to tune in to the middle of The Ryan Report – and you heard him say, “Chris, don’t die tonight!” – you might not have known what was going on.

Calm down; it was just a reference to Brown’s characters being killed off in previous acting efforts (“Stomp The Yard,” “Takers”).

Catch your breath yet?