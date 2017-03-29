THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

‘Chris, Don’t Die Tonight’: The Ryan Report

March 29, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: black ish, Chris Brown, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

Chris Brown fans, Ryan Cameron was not your friend this morning.

First he teased on the air that “you’ll get a chance to see Chris Brown tonight, here in Atlanta” – only to explain that he was talking about on your television. (As the R&B superstar will be portraying a rapper that Anthony Anderson‘s “Dre” has to create a campaign for, on “Black-ish.”)

Related: Chris Brown Finally Gets Another Date With Karrueche Tran

THEN if you just happened to tune in to the middle of The Ryan Report – and you heard him say, “Chris, don’t die tonight!” – you might not have known what was going on.

Calm down; it was just a reference to Brown’s characters being killed off in previous acting efforts (“Stomp The Yard,” “Takers”).

Catch your breath yet?

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live