Casting Call for 3/29 – 4/5 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Cab Casting

“GREENLEAF” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com

(Oprah leads an Ensemble Cast)

* Men & Women – 100 Church Goers…10 Ushers…10 Deacons for a Church Scene.

* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs

* Shoots: This Friday March 31st

* Put “TRIUMPH” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Amazing Opportunity for a Young Girl)

* Seeking: 10 – 14yrs Caucasian Girl as a “Photo Double” for star child actor.

* Thin, Height 4’9 – 4’11, Chin-Length Brunette Hair

* Shoots: June – October

* Put “CHIN LENGTH” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

* M/W w/Veterinary Experience (specifically Primates), also “Lab Techs” 18yrs & Older

* LOTS of Men & Women w/Current or Prior “Military Experience” 21 – 55yrs

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* Put “Vet Experience, or Military” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – Apply ONLY if you have Experience – Pays Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking: A Real “Warden” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: A Real “Deputy Warden” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: A Real “Chief of Security” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Must be Available for Fitting this Week

* Shoots: Monday April 3rd

* Put “Warden 3, Deputy Warden 3, or Cos 3” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES – Apply ONLY if you have Experience – Pays Higher Rate $$$)

* Seeking: Real “Prison Medical Representative” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Real “Intake Officer” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Must be Available for Fitting this Week

* Shoots: Monday April 3rd

* Put “Prison Medical 3, or Intake 3” in subject line

Bina Warren Casting

“Are You The One” (MTV/Season 6) binawarren@gmail.com

(Nationwide Search – Winner gets One Million Dollars $$$$)

* Seeking: Hot Looking/Attractive African American Guys 21 – 26yrs

* Include in email: Why you’re single and want to make connection on “Are You The One”

* Put “Attractive AA Guy” in subject line

SouthernBGcasting

“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

* Seeking: “Haitian” Men, Women, and Kids All Ages

* Shoots: Tuesday April 4th

* Put “Haitian” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* Bodybuilder types & Athletically built Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

MaryLou…Untitled Reba Project…The Resident…Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Insatiable” (Film) Insatiable@centralcasting.com

(Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan)

* SHOOTS OVERNIGHT…Monday April 3rd

* LOTS of Men & Women for a GALA PARTY SCENE (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Submit Pictures w/Men in Tuxedo/Nice Suit & Women in Evening Gown/Cocktail Dress

* Put “Tuxedo/Nice Suit, or Evening Gown/Cocktail Dress” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking KIDS (All Ethnicities) 6 –11yrs

* Would love sibling groups within this age group

* Shoots: April 6th

* Put “Elementary” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(LUNCH LADY)

* Seeking: “Lunch Lady” w/some acting ability (All Ethnicities) 40yrs & Older

* Shoots: April 6th

* Put “LUNCH LADY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(YOUNG HUNTERS)

* Seeking Experienced Young Hunters // Experienced w/Guns & Rifles 16 –21yrs

* Shoots: Multiple Days through May

* Put “HUNTERS” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(National Guard)

* Seeking: Fit/In Shape Men & Women to portray National Guard 18yrs & Older

* Should be Clean Shaven w/shorter Military Style Haircut or be willing to cut it!

* Shoots: April 10th

* Put “NATIONAL GUARD” in subject line