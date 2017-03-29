Casting Call for 3/29 – 4/5 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
Cab Casting
“GREENLEAF” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com
(Oprah leads an Ensemble Cast)
* Men & Women – 100 Church Goers…10 Ushers…10 Deacons for a Church Scene.
* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs
* Shoots: This Friday March 31st
* Put “TRIUMPH” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Amazing Opportunity for a Young Girl)
* Seeking: 10 – 14yrs Caucasian Girl as a “Photo Double” for star child actor.
* Thin, Height 4’9 – 4’11, Chin-Length Brunette Hair
* Shoots: June – October
* Put “CHIN LENGTH” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Multiple Upcoming Projects” (Film/TV) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* LOTS of Men & Women for Military // ROTC // Law Enforcement roles 18yrs & Older
* PLEASE: list any Military or Tactical Training experience….Example: 6yrs Army
* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com
* M/W w/Veterinary Experience (specifically Primates), also “Lab Techs” 18yrs & Older
* LOTS of Men & Women w/Current or Prior “Military Experience” 21 – 55yrs
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* Put “Vet Experience, or Military” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES – Apply ONLY if you have Experience – Pays Higher Rate $$$)
* Seeking: A Real “Warden” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Seeking: A Real “Deputy Warden” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Seeking: A Real “Chief of Security” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Must be Available for Fitting this Week
* Shoots: Monday April 3rd
* Put “Warden 3, Deputy Warden 3, or Cos 3” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES – Apply ONLY if you have Experience – Pays Higher Rate $$$)
* Seeking: Real “Prison Medical Representative” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Seeking: Real “Intake Officer” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Must be Available for Fitting this Week
* Shoots: Monday April 3rd
* Put “Prison Medical 3, or Intake 3” in subject line
Bina Warren Casting
“Are You The One” (MTV/Season 6) binawarren@gmail.com
(Nationwide Search – Winner gets One Million Dollars $$$$)
* Seeking: Hot Looking/Attractive African American Guys 21 – 26yrs
* Include in email: Why you’re single and want to make connection on “Are You The One”
* Put “Attractive AA Guy” in subject line
SouthernBGcasting
“Dynasty” (TV) cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com
* Seeking: “Haitian” Men, Women, and Kids All Ages
* Shoots: Tuesday April 4th
* Put “Haitian” in subject line
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* Bodybuilder types & Athletically built Men & Women – All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
MaryLou…Untitled Reba Project…The Resident…Insatiable
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Insatiable” (Film) Insatiable@centralcasting.com
(Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan)
* SHOOTS OVERNIGHT…Monday April 3rd
* LOTS of Men & Women for a GALA PARTY SCENE (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Submit Pictures w/Men in Tuxedo/Nice Suit & Women in Evening Gown/Cocktail Dress
* Put “Tuxedo/Nice Suit, or Evening Gown/Cocktail Dress” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com
* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.
* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking KIDS (All Ethnicities) 6 –11yrs
* Would love sibling groups within this age group
* Shoots: April 6th
* Put “Elementary” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(LUNCH LADY)
* Seeking: “Lunch Lady” w/some acting ability (All Ethnicities) 40yrs & Older
* Shoots: April 6th
* Put “LUNCH LADY” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(YOUNG HUNTERS)
* Seeking Experienced Young Hunters // Experienced w/Guns & Rifles 16 –21yrs
* Shoots: Multiple Days through May
* Put “HUNTERS” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(National Guard)
* Seeking: Fit/In Shape Men & Women to portray National Guard 18yrs & Older
* Should be Clean Shaven w/shorter Military Style Haircut or be willing to cut it!
* Shoots: April 10th
* Put “NATIONAL GUARD” in subject line