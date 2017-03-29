You Know Tyga’s Having Child Support Problems With Blac Chyna When…Trending Topics

March 29, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, blac chyna, The Big Tigger Show, Tyga

So in today’s edition of Some Celebrity Being Called Out On Social Media, we’d like to talk Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson.

Not quite sure how this Nguyen-Stevenson person qualifies as a celebrity (much less someone to feature in today’s Trending Topics?)

Well, you might know him better as Tyga. But “Michael” is how the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, was referring to him earlier today on Snapchat; where Big Tigger reported that she called him out for child support issues as she engaged in “some good old-fashioned name-calling.”

“Go tell Kylie (his ex-girlfriend) and Rob (her ex-fiance) about our son account!” Chyna insisted.

