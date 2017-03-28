Tamar The Godmom Called Into Question: The Ryan Report

March 28, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
It’s a question that could be asked of a reality star turned president or a reality star who is also a GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer, and in this morning’s Ryan Report Ryan Cameron seemed puzzled enough he just needed to ask it aloud: “Why is social media the way to respond to anything these days?”

What prompted the question?

Something presumably simple: Tamar Braxton posted on her Instagram, “I wish I had a baby girl.”

Then Tameka “Tiny” Harris‘s mother fired back on the page: “Why don’t you claim your goddaughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her mom.”

“Ewwww, it’s too much,” Wanda Smith remarked.

“It’s THREE much,” added Ryan. “I’ve gotta call my momma and see if she’s on SoulSwipe now!”

🙏🏾 I wish I had a baby girl😔

A post shared by Taytay❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Listen Live