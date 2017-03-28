RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Drake’s ‘Controlla’ Gets Sampha Cover with String Section

He also performed "No One Knows Me (Like the Piano)." March 28, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Drake, sampha

By Hayden Wright

Frequent Drake collaborator Sampha stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studios for a Live Lounge set where he performed some of his own music as well as a cover of Drake’s “Controlla.”

Related: New Music to Know: Drake Collaborator Sampha Brings His British Soul Across the Pond

Sampha reimagines “Controlla” as a piano-and-strings ballad. Most recently, the British musician appeared on “4422” from Drake’s More Life playlist project. The artist said Drake wasn’t an intimidating presence when they first met and began working together. “He was really cool, really down-to-earth and made me feel at ease,” Sampha said.

Listen to Sampha’s cover on the BBCs’ site.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live