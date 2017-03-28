‘Nobody Ain’t Breaking No Happy Home’: Trending Topics

It’s Day Two in Trending Topics of people trying to connect the dots between Instagram favorite Bernice Burgos and T.I. . And insinuations seem to have gotten to the point that – as Big Tigger put it – Burgos “had a Popeye moment.”

(“I’ve had all I can stand/And I can’t stands no more!”)

“A lot of people threw a lot of shots at her, apparently (the rapper’s wife) Tiny did as well,” Tigger said.

So while Burgos was working out she fired off a series of occasionaly pointed, rhetorical questions and statements on Snapchat. “We’re just friends,” she insists; only to add that “I’m not trying to say that I’m…perfect.”

Then there was: “Nobody ain’t breaking no happy home, like stop it…

And another thing ladies, if y’all are going through situations with your husband ’cause he cheating this is not it. This is NOT it.”

“I would never be a [expletive] sidechick. Ne-ver. That would never be me.”