GHSA Reveals Interesting Matchups In 2017 Football Schedules

Well, here we are approaching Spring Break, and the Georgia High School Association reminds us that the start of the 2017 football season is less than 5 months away. Once again, because of region and classification changes, games that used to come late in the season are now being played as season openers. The storied South Georgia showdown between Lowndes and Valdosta will kick off the season on August 18. A week later county rivals Griffin and Spalding will start their season by squaring off on August 25.

Last year the region changes were given as a reason for more games against teams from other states. Like 2016, Camden County will kick off the season facing 3 consecutive opponents from Florida. Colquitt County will face opponents from Florida and California this year. While defending state champion Grayson has a schedule that seems designed to attract national rankings and lure more transfers . The Rams will face a pair of Alabama State Champions in Hoover and Ramsey along with John Curtis from Louisiana, and the International School Of Broward, Fl. The International School Of Broward is interesting. In addition to Grayson, the Pumas are on the schedule of Buford and Lowndes for 2017. Last year Buford beat ISB by 40 and Colquitt hung 56 points on them. I did a little research and found that International School of Broward is entering it’s third year of playing football and they are “Oh” for their existence . That’s right, the Fighting Pumas have never won a game. Maybe I should not ask the question, but I will ask anyway. Why are some of our state’s top high school football programs playing a school with an enrollment of right at 300 students with only 35 players on it’s roster? This can’t do much for the Georgia’s school’s profiles, but it could help ISP attract some attention and given the wild west transfer policy in Florida, when their bus rolls up to the stadium, no telling who will step off.

Games that I am looking forward to this season include: Newnan vs Carrollton at University of West Georgia on August 17, Cartersville at Westlake September 8, Mays at Stockbridge August 26, Roswell at Colquitt September 8, Woodward Academy at Marist September 15, Lovejoy vs Tucker October 13, and Brookwood vs Parkview October 20 .

The Corky Kell Kickoff Classic will once again feature 9 games in 3 days, August 17-19. The games that I am looking forward to most are Buford vs Hillgrove, Norcross vs Colquitt County, and McEachern vs Mill Creek. The question is where will the Friday and Saturday games be played. In recent years the two Friday games were played at McEachern, with the five Saturday games being played at the Georgia Dome. The Corky Kell’s move to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is not a done deal, and seems to be in a holding pattern. As Georgia State refits Turner Field, look for the welcome mat to be well placed for the Corky Kell, as well as other high profile high school football games looking for a neutral field in the future.

