‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Better Be Very Careful’: The Ryan Report

March 27, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
The new “character” making a bow on tonight’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” may be hilarious to everybody EXCEPT her reality show castmates.

Because in real life Lovely Mimi already has the kind of social media following people join these kinds of shows (and do all kinds of things) to generate.

Then there’s the matter of the first Asian woman on the VH1 hit is “hella funny” – declared no less than Wanda Smith in today’s Ryan Report.

“I wasn’t trying to build a huge audience, at first,” she claims. “I just had fun. Then people started sharing my videos…”

Lovely Mimi has a husband, two children and nail shop on Old National Highway; a profession she chose because “nail work was a good job with no education.”

(“I was never in high school or even middle school,” she says of a childhood that included group homes and juvenile facilities.)

“When you find somebody like that, [who] already is a star.” Ryan Cameron predicts, “they may make everybody else a little jealous.”

