After T.I. Hit The V-103 Live Stage, He Body-Slammed Social Media: Trending Topics

When T.I. walked off the V-103 Live stage Saturday night he had Monica‘s daughter in his arms, wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris near his side and apparently A LOT on his bare, sweaty chest.

As Big Tigger put it in today’s Trending Topics, he “basically had beef with everybody” on social media.

First there was the matter of Doe B; the late rapper who was once signed to T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint. Well, B’s manager apparently got permission to release some of his music, and planned to put a picture of B in the casket on the cover.

“T.I. apparently caught wind of it, didn’t like it – the concept or the album coming out…[and] whew-wee it’s nasty!” Tigger said. “I couldn’t go into details because it would take the rest of the afternoon.”

“That was Round One. Round Two, later, people were trying to link T.I. to Bernice Burgos, claimed that they were a couple and she was homewrecker and had been passed around.

“Bernice Burgos clapped back at everybody trying to insinuate that she was a homewrecker, saying that that home had been wrecked.

“Well DAMN Bernice, that’s how you you feel?!”

And then there was Round Three: “Someone saw a picture of T.I. with the family appearing with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse,” Tigger continued. “Someone said, ‘Hey T.I., I like that. You should work hard at keeping the family together.

“T.I. responded! Told them to mind their damn business – because it ain’t really none of your business…

(“Unless you watch the show ‘Family Hustle‘ then it kind of IS your business.”)